Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL pre-bookings start in India: Price and availability

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available in three colour options- Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink.

New Delhi: Google's recently launched flagship smartphones – Pixel 3  and Pixel 3 XL is available for pre-order in India. The smartphones will go on sale on November 1.

Online users can get the new Pixel phones on Flipkart and Airtel stores while offline users can buy it on Reliance Digital, Croma and other retail stores.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available in three colour options- Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink.

The Pixel 3 will cost Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant in India and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant. The Pixel 3 XL will be available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.

The Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch OLED display with 2,160 x 1080 resolution while the bigger Pixel 3 XL sports a 6-inch OLED display with 2,960 x 1440 resolution. Both have an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Google's embraced the notch for the bigger Pixel 3 XL and both the smartphones now come with 8MP+8MP front-facing cameras.

Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a 12.2MP single sensor on the rear and feature exclusive in-camera Google Lens suggestions that work real-time.

Both the devices are available in 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options and Google is also promising unlimited online storage for photographs and videos until January 31, 2022.

Google Pixel 3 packs a 2915mAh battery while the Pixel 3 XL comes with a 3430mAh battery.

