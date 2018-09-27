Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 launched in India: Price, availability and more

New Delhi: Online focused smartphone maker Realme on Thursday launched the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 smartphones in India.

Both the phones will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company said that the first sale of the all new Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will kick off on October 11.

Realme 2 Pro has been launched in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB memory, priced at Rs 13,990; 6GB RAM + 64GB memory, priced at Rs 15,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB memory, priced at Rs 17,990. The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3 inch FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery. It houses a 16+2MP AI dual rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The Realme 2 Pro comes in Ice Lake, Black Sea, and Blue Ocean variants.

The Realme C1 comes with a 6.2 inch notch display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 45o Octa-core processor. The phone houses a 4230 mAh battery, 13MP + 2MP dual camera. The phone with 2GB RAM+ 16GB memory has been priced at Rs 6,999.

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand. In July, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.