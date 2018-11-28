Realme U1 with MediaTek Helio P70 processor all set to be launched in India today

New Delhi: Online-focused Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch the Realme U1 in India on Wednesday.

The company is hosting an Realme Gala in New Delhi where it will launch the phone and also give-away prices to and free goodies to attendees of the fun fan meetup.

Realme India has tweeted:

The moment that you have been waiting for is finally here! Catch all the action LIVE from the launch of #RealmeU1 #IndiasSelfiePro from 12: 30 pm onwards. Don’t forget to visit our website to enjoy the live chatting with other Realme fans: https://t.co/CgTQyvDOPK pic.twitter.com/bpyqj52Zh5 — Realme (@realmemobiles) November 28, 2018

Realme has said that the U1 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The Helio P70 chipset comes with CPU (central processing unit) and GPU (graphics processing unit) upgrades for more powerful AI processing, and also brings upgraded imaging and camera support, a gaming performance boost and advanced connectivity features.

Helio P70's enhanced AI engine delivers a 10 to 30 percent AI processing boost compared to the Helio P60. Helio P70 comes with a 4G LTE modem and 300MBit/s (megabit per second) of download performance.

Media reports say that the Realme U1 may be priced upto Rs 15,000 in the country.

In the wake of the depreciating rupee and rising input costs, Realme increased the prices of its two popular budget handsets in India earlier this month. The Rs 6,999 Realme C1 is now priced at Rs 7,999 while Rs 8,990 Realme 2 (3GB variant) is priced at Rs 9,499.

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting at global youth with an "India-first" approach.

In July, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.