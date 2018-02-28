Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro: Xiaomi to conduct 2nd flash sale on Flipkart

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to conduct the second sale of the recently launched Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The flash sale will commence at 12pm on Flipkart and also on Xiaomi's official website. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted:

The Redmi Note 5, claimed to be the thinnest Xiaomi phone, comes in Lake Blue, Rose Gold, Black, and Gold colour variants. Featuring 5.99-inch display the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets a 12MP rear camera with 1.25um pixel size and a 5MP front camera. Both front and the back camera support LED flash. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is successor to the Redmi Note 4, comes with the same Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Redmi Note 5 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi phone to get Face Unlock feature. The Redmi Note5 Pro also marks the global debut of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. It will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue colour variants. The dual rear camera device sports 20MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been priced at at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option will come at Rs 16,999.