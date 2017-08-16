Reliance Jio 4G feature phone users to get part refund before 3 years

New Delhi: A month after Reliance Jio announced a new 4G-enabled feature phone at a fully refundable one-time payment of Rs 1,500, a financial daily has reported that customers will get part of the refund much before the lock in period.

Addressing the annual meeting of shareholders of RIL, the parent of Jio, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had last month said that the handset, named JioPhone, will have "an effective price of Rs 0" as buyers will be able to get the device for a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

The deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone.

As per a report in the Economic Times JioPhone buyers will have the option to return the handset “before the stipulated period of three years and get part of the security deposit back.”

The company is likely to announce the terms of the refund scheme in the next few days, ET further reported.

JioPhone has been made available for user testing in beta form from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24.

JioPhone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis, September onwards.

The company will make available 5 million phones every week and manufacture all JioPhones in India from last quarter of this year.

The phone will offer free voice calls to customers with unlimited data when they recharge their account for Rs 24 onward whereas the full-month service will cost Rs 153 only.