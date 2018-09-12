Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale today

New Delhi: Reliance JioPhone 2 will be available for online purchase on Jio.com from 12pm in flash sale on Wednesday.

The JioPhone 2 went out of stock in less than an hour of being put on its first flash sale last month.

Reliance Jio, that stormed into the mobile telephony market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offerings – has priced the JioPhone 2 at Rs 2,999.

The device is powered with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display provides a horizontal screen viewing experience. The full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for ease of typing.

The company said that JioPhone customers will be able to enjoy Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps. The company will bring WhatsApp on JioPhone devices soon.

JioPhone users can enjoy free voice calls and a host of applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat.

The phone comes with a 2.40-inch display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels and it comes with 512MB of RAM. The phone packs 4GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a SD card card.

The Jio Phone 2 packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 0.3-megapixel front shooter for selfies.The device runs KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh. Also, the connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Global Positioning System (GPS), Bluetooth, Near-field communication (NFC) and frequency modulation (FM).

Additionally, Reliance Jio has also announced its ambitious plans for offering ultra high-speed fixed line broadband services for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities.

The new 'Jio GigaFiber Service', the registration for which commenced on August 15, promises to transform digital experiences for home users, he said. The GigaFiber service will enable experience of ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping, among others.