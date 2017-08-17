Reliance JioPhone beta test starts – Here's how to book online, offline or via SMS

New Delhi: Reliance's much talked about 4G feature phone – JioPhone has been made available for user testing in beta.

The beta test started form August 15 while the phone will be up for pre-booking from August 24.

The company will make available 5 million phones every week and manufacture all JioPhones in India from last quarter of this year.

JioPhone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis from September onwards.

Here's how to book Reliance JioPhone online, offline or via App and SMS

How to book JioPhone online

You can go to the following link.

https://www.jio.com/en-in/jp-keep-me-posted

The home page of the company's website has a section -- Keep me posted -- with an image of the phone where people interested can submit their name, e-mail and phone number for any update on the device.

How to book JioPhone via SMS

Type as JP<>your area PIN code<>Jio Store code near your locality

Now send this SMS to 7021170211

How to book JioPhone via App

You can also register for the JioPhone through Reliance’s MyJio app. Go to the following app and book your phone.

https://www.jio.com/en-in/apps/my-jio

How to book JioPhone Offline

While those looking to book the 4G feature phone via offline mode can visit the nearest Reliance store on August 24.

Mukesh Ambani had last month announced the launch of JioPhone priced at "effective" zero that bundles life-long free voice calls with dirt cheap data in a bid to woo 50 crore low-income users to his 10-month old Jio.

JioPhone, will have "an effective price of Rs 0" as buyers will be able to get the device for a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

The deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone.

Voice calling will be free for life while unlimited data packs will cost Rs 153 a month on the device.