Samsung Galaxy 8: Rumours on expected features
Samsung Electronics this year saw its worst nightmare come true with its Galaxy Note 7 devices exploding or catching fire, thereby resulting in recall of million of units of the smartphone.
Leaving the year behind, Samsung is all set to launch another range of Galaxy device next year. Several media reports are speculating the launch date, expected features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
Some media reports also state that Samsung might opt for an April launch, dropping the Barcelona Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February in 2017.
Here are some of the expected features of Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual screen display with reports pouring that displays will be located at the front and back of the phone.
- The smartphone will also feature artificially intelligent voice assistant which will phase out Samsun'gs S voice system.
- Media reports strongly believe that the Galaxy Note 8 will house a 6 GB RAM clubbed with 128GB in-built memory.
- The phone is also expected to come with an Upgraded S-Pen stylus.
- The South Korean tech behemoth, already bitten hard on its entire brand image, will reportedly not go with its non-Samsung battery option. Media reports say that the company has already started sourcing batteries from LG.
