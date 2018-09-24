हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A7 with rear triple camera coming to India on Tuesday

The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP "Ultra Wide" lens (F2.4) and a 5MP "Depth" lens.

New Delhi: Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy A7, with a powerful rear triple camera system, is coming to Indian markets on Tuesday.

Samsung Electronics launched the affordable Galaxy A7 globally last week. The smartphone will available on Samsung's e-store and Flipkart. It is being speculated that the phone will be priced below Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Samsung India has tweeted:

With the 24MP lens and Depth Lens, the Galaxy A7's "Live Focus" feature lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the "bokeh" effect for better photos.

The Galaxy A7's 8MP Ultra Wide Lens at the rear is placed at the same viewing angle as the human eye. The device ensures clear photos in both bright and low-light conditions.

The device with 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display comes in three variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a MicroSD Slot (up to 512GB); 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM and 128ROM.

It runs Android 8.0 OS and houses a 3,300mAh battery.

With IANS Inputs

