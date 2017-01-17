Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro launched in India at Rs 36,900

New Delhi: Samsung India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new smartphone powerhouse `Galaxy C9 Pro` at Rs 36,900.

The Galaxy C9 Pro will be available across all retail channels from February.

The customer can pre-book the device through select stores and online platforms from January 27.

The company is offering one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months on pre-booking.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in two colours, black and gold.

The Galaxy C9 Pro houses 6-inch Full HD sAMOLED display. It comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB of inbuilt memory which is expandable up to 256GB.

It phone hosts a 64-bit Octa Core Processor and huge battery power.The phone also sports a 16MP front and rear camera with f1.9 lens.