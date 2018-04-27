Samsung Galaxy J with Android Go spotted online

Seoul: Samsung's first entry-level device in the "Galaxy J" series powered by "Android Go" has been spotted online, listed in the "Geekbench database" that lists upcoming devices.

The unannounced device is expected to come with 1GB RAM, coupled with Android 8.1 operating system, SamMobile reported on Thursday.

The processor appears to be an optimised version of the "Exynos 7570" with four "ARM Cortex-A53 cores" at 1.43GHz and is mentioned in the benchmark listing as "Universal7570_Go," yet another indication of this device's "Android Go" credentials, the report added.

Announced last year, "Android Go" is a newer version of "Android 8.0" and can run on entry-level devices with less than 1GB RAM.

