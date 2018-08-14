हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Galaxy Note 9 India launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 coming to India on August 22

The 128GB variant of the phone will come at Rs 67,900 while the 512GB variant has been tagged at Rs 84,900.

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched in India on August 22, an IANS report, citing industry sources said on Tuesday.

Samsung last week announced the price of its just-launched flagship Galaxy Note 9, pre-bookings of which has already begun.

Those purchasing the device can get a Gear Sport for Rs 4,999. There will be a cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchasing via HDFC credit card, debit card or consumer durable loan.

For purchasing through paytm mall and through samsung registered retail outlets, users will get cashback of Rs 6,000.

Samsung will also offer Rs 6000 exchange bonus over and above the exchange value of your current phone and no cost EMIs.

The phone will be available on Samsung retail outlet and Samsung e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm.

The smartphone will be manufactured at Samsung's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was recently inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 6.4-inch Note 9 comes in four colours and two variants -- 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built internal memory (expandable up to 512GB) and 8GB RAM with 512GB ROM that can be expanded up to 1TB with an additional 512GB microSD card.

The device that runs OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) will have Exynos 9 Series 9810 chips. The device sports dual camera system (12MP+12MP) with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear -- with 2 times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10 times powerful digital zoom -- and an 8MP front shooter.

Note 9 with Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display houses 4000mAh battery. Note 9 also comes with dust and waterproof IP68 rating (including S Pen). The flagship smartphone has also retained the iconic 3.5-mm headphone jack.

With IANS Inputs

 

