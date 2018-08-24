Samsung Galaxy Note 9 up for grabs in India today: Price, launch offers and more

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale in India on Friday. The phone will be available on Samsung retail outlet and Samsung e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm.

The 128GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 67,900 while the 512GB variant has been tagged at Rs 84,900.

The smartphone will be manufactured at Samsung's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was recently inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 6.4-inch Note 9 comes in four colours and two variants -- 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built internal memory (expandable up to 512GB) and 8GB RAM with 512GB ROM that can be expanded up to 1TB with an additional 512GB microSD card.

The device that runs OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) will have Exynos 9 Series 9810 chips. The device sports dual camera system (12MP+12MP) with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear -- with 2 times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10 times powerful digital zoom -- and an 8MP front shooter.

Note 9 with Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display houses 4000mAh battery. Note 9 also comes with dust and waterproof IP68 rating (including S Pen). The flagship smartphone has also retained the iconic 3.5-mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be available in Metallic Copper, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options with fancy S Pen in copper, black and yellow colours.

Launch offers

Those purchasing the device can get a Gear Sport for Rs 4,999. There will be a cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchasing via HDFC credit card, debit card or consumer durable loan.

For purchasing through paytm mall and through samsung registered retail outlets, users will get cashback of Rs 6,000. Samsung will also offer Rs 6000 exchange bonus over and above the exchange value of your current phone and no cost EMIs.

Users can get international roaming monthly pack free for postpaid plans on Jio Digital Life.

Those buying the phone on Airtel online store can do so at a down payment of Rs 7,900 and with monthly charges of Rs 2999. Users can also get 75GB per month additional data on select Airtel infinity 4G plans.

Users can get Netflix package free for a whole year on select Vodafone Red Plans.