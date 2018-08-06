हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung Galaxy On8 goes on sale today: Price, specs and offers

Flipkart is offering additional Rs 1,000 off for its buyers.

New Delhi: Samsung's recently launched Galaxy On8 will be up for sale in India on Monday. The phone will be exclusively on Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop.

Samsung launched the Galaxy On8 in India last week at a special introductory price of Rs 16,990.

Flipkart is offering Rs 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount) for its buyers. They can get upto Rs 13500 off on exchange. Reliance Jio users will get Rs 2,750 instant cashback and double data for up to 4 recharges.

Galaxy On8 comes with a premium polycarbonate unibody and has a 6 inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor . It comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal memory (expandable up to additional 256 GB).

The device comes with three new powerful dual camera features – Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop. With Background Blur Shape, you can make the pictures talk by adding soft light effect in different contextual shapes, Samsung said.

The primary dual rear camera set up has 16MP with f/1.7 aperture and 5MP with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is a 16MP setup with f/1.9.

The new device also comes with the latest Android Oreo 8.0 operating system and a mammoth 3,500 mAh battery.

Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall feature that uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

Galaxy On8 Specs

  •     Processor: Snapdragon 450
  •     Display: 6 inch HD+ Super AMOLED
  •     Rear Camera : 16MP (f1.7)+ 5MP (f1.9)
  •     Front Camera: 16MP (f1.9)
  •     Memory: 4GB + 64GB, microSD slot( upto 256GB)
  •     Battery: 3500 mAh
  •     OS: Android Oreo
  •     Colours: Blue and Black

 

Tags:
Samsung Galaxy On8Samsung Galaxy On8 India launchSamsung Galaxy On8 priceSamsung Galaxy On8 India availability

