Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Pink Gold variant launched in India

New Delhi: South Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched the Pink Gold colour variant of its Galaxy S7 Edge in India pricing it the same with other colour variants at Rs 50,900.

The gold pink color is now available via Samsung’s India e-store.

Following this launch, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge will now be available in Gold Pink, Blue Coral, Black Onyx, Silver Platinum and Gold Platinum variants.

The Silver variant has been removed from the company's official website.

The Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch dual-edge curved OHD Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Exynos 8890 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

It comes in two storage variants of 32GB and 128GB which can further be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a 12MP rear camera with dual-pixel auto-focus, PDAF and optical image stabilization (OIS), f/1.7 aperture and 5MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S7 Edge runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with TouchWiz UI, is powered by a 3,600mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 and Wireless Fast Charging.

Customers can also get a new Gear VR with the smartphone for just Rs 1,990.