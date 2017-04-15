Samsung Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 launching in India on April 19?

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone last month, is all set to bring it in India.

As per a media reports we can expect Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 to be launched in the country on April 19.

Samsung has mentioned about the launch of the phone via its official tweet, but it has not yet given any hints on the launch date.

Samsung tweeted:

The long-awaited S8 is the South Korean tech giant`s first new premium phone since the Note 7 debacle in October, which wiped out $5.48 billion of profit.

Two versions of the Galaxy S8, code-named Dream internally, were launched at a media event in New York on March 29, with 6.2-inch (15.75 cm) and 5.8-inch curved screens - the largest to date for Samsung`s premium smartphones.

The S8 features Samsung`s new artificial intelligence service, Bixby, with functions including a voice-commanded assistant system similar to Apple`s Siri. There is also a new facial recognition application that lets users unlock their phones by looking at them.

Though Samsung did not officially announce the price of the smartphones, US carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Verizon Communications Inc announced retail pricing for the same.

The smaller S8 will be priced at around $700 while the larger phone will sell for $840 at Verizon and $850 at T-Mobile.

Considering the prices, we can calculate the India price of the S8 phone at around Rs 45,500 while that of the Galaxy S8+ will be around 54,600.

In addition the phones in India will come with Exynos processor, so we can add another Rs 5000 to the price of both the phones.