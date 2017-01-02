Samsung Galaxy S8: Launch date, price, specs, AirPods and more

New Delhi: In what could be the first big smartphone launch of the year, South Korean giant Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S8 as early as in February.

While rumours have been doing the round, it is yet to be confirmed about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, with major mobile companies unveiling or launching a new handset at the Mobile World Congress every year in February-March, it is expected that Samsung will launch a new device and it could be the Galaxy S8.

Moreover, if the Samsung Galaxy S8 be launched, the company is likely to do away with the 3.5mm audio jack and instead come up with a wireless Airpod similar to that of Apple iPhone 7.

Launch Date:

If at all, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to be unveiled/launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 which will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2017 in Barcelona.

Besides the event launch dates organised by companies such as the Apple Event in September(s), Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organised by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona.

Airpods:

Rumour has it that Samsung will do away with the 3.5-mm audio jack in the new Galaxy S8.

Currently, Samsung has the Gear IconX, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which is basically a music box but also tracks ones physical fitness.

According to reports inSamMobile, the South Korean company will launch a new pair of wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S8 which is believe to be the new Airpods, in line with that of Apple Airpods.

Specs:

According to various reports, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with a 4K screen, dual-lens cameras, 6GB of RAM and even a 30-megapixel camera.

Reports also suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy phone will come with a 4,200 mAh battery that would give a 24 hours life even on solid usage.

SamMobile reports that the S8 may include an Exynos 8895 processor coupled with a Mali-G71 GPU. This means the new phone will be up to 1.8 times more powerful than the already-impressive Galaxy S7.

Price:

Price has always played an important role while new devices are launch as they determine a major on the success of the phone. So, considering that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to be priced almost the same at the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Currently, the 32GB S7 comes in at £569 whilst the slightly larger S7 edge is £639. So, it is very likely that the new Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced far from this, if not for 64GB and 128GB variant.