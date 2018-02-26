Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 plus: Key features, price and more

South Korean tech major Samsung has unveiled Galaxy S9 and S9+, its latest flagship model in the smartphone segment, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018.

Check out the key features, price, availability and more

Features

- The phones have features like dual aperture and slow motion video options that compete with iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 series.

- It also have features like dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound capabilities.

- Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered with Snapdragon 845 processor.

- The "Infinity Display" screen comes with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution.

- The S9 comes with 4 GB RAM and with internal memory options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB along with a external memomry slot, which can support a capacity of upto 400 Gb.

- The Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB RAM and would also have memory options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB along with a external memory slot of 400 GB.

- The company has incorporated several advanced features such as built in live automatic translator in its camera app, which could translate over 50 languages.

- Both the phones would be operated through Android 8 Orio and would give options to users to create their own emojis with their faces while chatting.

- The S9, which has has put 3,000 mAh battery for its 5.8 inch screen and S9+ would have 3,500 mAh battery for 6.2 Inch screen.

- Both the phones would have a front camera which is 8 mega pixels and the rear would have a 12 mega pixels camera. The phones will also have features like rear figure scanning and wireless charging system.

- Samsung`s intelligence platform "Bixby", integrated into the camera, uses Augmented Reality (AR) and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user`s surroundings.

- Samsung has incorporated several Indian languages in the camera app which includes Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Marathi.

- Taking on Apple Animojis, with "AR Emoji", Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them.

- "AR Emoji" uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalisation.

Price

The company has not revealed the price yet. Media reports are saying that the S9 may cost around $720 and S9+ may come at $840.

Availability

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available, starting March 16, in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.

With Agency Inputs