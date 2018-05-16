Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ beat rivals on download speed

San Francisco: With download speeds up to 42 percent faster than its closest competitor Apple, long-lasting battery and more storage, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ were on Tuesday touted as the fastest smartphones in the global market.

According to Ookla, a leading mobile data speed analyst, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have download speeds that are 37 percent faster than the Apple iPhone X, 17 percent faster than the Google Pixel 2 and 38 percent faster than the Samsung Galaxy S7.

Consumers need phones with the most innovative technology, like the Galaxy S9 and S9+`s CAT 18 LTE modem, which supports network speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, Samsung said in a statement.

"At Samsung, we`re constantly innovating and developing products that set the new standard for the industry. Our Galaxy owners never need to worry about whether they`re getting the best possible experience from their phone," said Justin Denison, Senior Vice President, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

In addition to download speeds, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been recognised for their multiple high-performance features.

These include a dual-aperture camera, long-lasting battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, and most recently, double or even quadruple the storage in a new, high memory option.

"Whether users are sharing and sending summer photos from backyard barbecues, hanging out with friends on the beach, or loading up TV shows and movies for a long plane ride to visit family, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the perfect phones for the summer," the company said.