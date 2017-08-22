close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday

The device is expected to be launched online on August 23 at 8:30 p.m.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 19:14
Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday

New Delhi: After sailing through the debacle over Galaxy Note 7 last year, Samsung is set to launch its flagship Note 8 on Wednesday, thus ending rumours of halting the further release of the Note series.

The device is expected to be launched online on August 23 at 8:30 p.m.

To regain the customers` trust, the company is believed to have enhanced safety checklist by using in-house `8-point battery test`.

Samsung `Note 8` may have a separate physical button for its `Bixby` voice assistant, much like Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship devices.

The device may also come with a digital pen called the "S Pen" that may have a speaker within it, doubling it as a voice recorder.

According to a report in CNET, `Note 8` will have a dual-camera setup -- likely a 12MP optical and 13MP telephoto sensor and it may also have rounded edges on all sides.

"The Note 8 could top the Galaxy S8 Plus` 6.2-inch display with a 6.4-inch screen on a body not much larger than the S8 Plus," Apple Insider reported on Tuesday.

If reports are to be believed, Samsung is developing a novel "gas sensor" that works as breathalyser. This sensor is expected to be present in Note 8 also which would tell a person if he is drunk.

The fiasco over Samsung`s Note 7 caused the firm operating losses of some $5 billion.

TAGS

SamsungSamsung Galaxy phoneSamsung Galaxy Note 8Samsung Galaxy Note 8 priceSamsung Galaxy Note 8 launch date

From Zee News

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support to AIADMK govt
Tamil NaduIndia

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support...

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan: Defense Secretary James Mattis
World

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan...

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses
India

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with...

Jammu and Kashmir

Bus overturns in J&K's Kupwara, 18 injured

West Bengal

ICSE in West Bengal to sensitise children on online gaming,...

Maharashtra

Triple Talaaq verdict evokes mixed reaction in Maharashtra

Kerala

Kerala: Demonetised currencies with face value of Rs 1 cr s...

Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at Rs 344 – Read details
Internet & Social Media

Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at...

Granted bail by Supreme Court, special NIA court issues release order for Colonel Purohit
Maharashtra

Granted bail by Supreme Court, special NIA court issues rel...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video