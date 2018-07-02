हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung India

Samsung unveils Galaxy On6: Price, specs and availability

The dual-sim Galaxy On6 has been priced at Rs 14,490.

Samsung unveils Galaxy On6: Price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Samsung India on Monday launched an the Galaxy On6 smartphone in India. The device was unveiled on online Flipkart with whom Samsung has tied-up for its exclusive sale.

The dual-sim Galaxy On6 has been priced at Rs 14,490. The phone will be available on Flipkart and Samsung online shop from July 5.

The 5.6 inch phone features super Amoled Infinity Display and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable upto 256GB using microSD card). Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor, 3000 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android Oreo OS.

It has 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture to work better in low-light conditions. The front camera also enables Face Unlock as an additional security feature.

Other features include Chat-Over-Video', My Galaxy Video and Samsung Pay Mini.

The device will be offered in two colour variants – Black and Blue.

Tags:
Samsung IndiaSamsung Galaxy On6Galaxy On6 priceGalaxy On6 features

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close