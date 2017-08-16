Swipe launches affordable 4G smartphone at Rs 3,999

Pune: Swipe Technologies on Wednesday launched an affordable 4G smartphone "ELITE 4G" that will be exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs 3,999.

`ELITE 4G` comes with 5-inch FWVGA display that is made of Gorilla Glass and sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, the company said in a statement.

"Swipe is happy to contribute to India`s smartphone revolution with the launch of ELITE 4G, a feature-rich phone that is designed keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian users," said Shripal Gandhi, founder and CEO, Swipe.

"ELITE 4G" is available in black, grey and gold colour variants.