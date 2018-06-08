हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TCL Corporation

TCL launches BlackBerry KEY2 with dual rear cameras

The new smartphone is an upgrade to BlackBerry KEYOne which was launched last year.

TCL launches BlackBerry KEY2 with dual rear cameras

New York: China-based TCL Corporation that manufactures and markets BlackBerry-branded smartphones, has launched the BlackBerry KEY2 at an event here.

"BlackBerry KEY2 is both slimmer and lighter than the BlackBerry KEYOne, has a larger 4.5-inch display that's nearly edge-to-edge and has a larger physical keyboard," the Business Insider reported on Thursday.

The new smartphone is an upgrade to BlackBerry KEYOne which was launched last year.

"TCL's goal had been to 'capture all the traits that have made BlackBerry smartphones iconic, while introducing new innovations and experiences' which mostly come through software," The Verge quoted Alain Lejeune, Senior Vice President, BlackBerry, as saying.

"One look at its physical keyboard, and you know it's a BlackBerry. That's what the brand is counting on to push sales," Lejeune added.

The dual cameras with an aperture of F/1.8 and one with a F/2.6 provide "Portrait Mode" and faster auto-focus.

The front 8MP camera has slow-motion and panorama modes as well as the ability to record 1080p video at 30 fps.

KEY2 has the same 3,500mAh battery as that of the KEYOne.

Tags:
TCL CorporationBlackberry smartphonesBlackBerry KEY2BlackBerry KEY2 specs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close