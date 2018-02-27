Top 10 water-resistant smartphones for Holi

New Delhi: Water pichkaris and colour-filled tanks are the main attractions of Holi but they can also play spoilsport for electronic gadgets, especially smartphones.

Comes Holi and many smartphones go hiding – into bags, water-proof covers, etc. And as much one would love to go out and enjoy the festival of colours, the fear of smartphones getting damaged is a matter of constant worry.

If you have a phone that is well-shielded against water, none of the concerns can haunt you.

Check out the list of 10 water-resistant smartphones for Holi

Moto X4

The phone comes with IP68 rating.

The smartphone has 12MP + 8MP primary camera that comes with "Dual Autofocus Pixel" technology and a 16MP selfie camera with a low-light mode. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with a pixel density of 424ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The phone comes with IP68 rating.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with 5.2 inch 4K HDR screen. It has a rear camera of 19MP and records video in 4K.

Sony Xperia M4 Aqua

The phone comes with IP65/68 rating.

Sony Xperia M4 Aqua comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen, 1GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor and 2GB of RAM. The phone packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini

The phone holds IP67 water and dust resistant rating

Galaxy S5 Mini comes with a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and is powered by a Quad Core 1.4 GHz processor along with 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The phone comes with IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch touchscreen and an Exynos Octa core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHZ Quad) processor. The phone packs a 12MP rear camera with multi-frame processing and optical image stabilisation. It has an 8MP auto-focus front shooter.

LG G6

The LG G6 is rated IP68, using the Ingress Protection rating system.

LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ screen (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processing platform. The phone comes with dual rear cameras -- one standard 13MP and another 13MP camera with 125-degree wide angle lens. It also has a 5MP front camera with an expanded 100-degree field of view.

iPhone 8

IP67 Water-Resistant

iPhone 8 comes with new glass and aluminium design and A11 Bionic chip designed for augmented reality (AR) experience. Packed with more advanced cameras with Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting, and the highest quality video capture in a smartphone, iPhone 8 enables the freedom of wireless charging.

iPhone X

IP67 Water-Resistant

iPhone X, Apple's 10th anniversary of iPhone, sports a unique "FaceID" facial recognition system to unlock the device. The device with 2046 X 1125 resolution supports HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR10 and True Tone and comes in Space Grey and Silver colours with 'Super Retina' display.

HTC U11

The phone has an IP67 rating

HTC U11 comes with a 5.5-inch touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Google Pixel 2

The device is IP67 certified.

Google Pixel 2 comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

(Note: IP68 rating means that the phone can survive for at least 30 minutes after being dunked in up to 1.5m of water.)