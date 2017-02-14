Top 3 popular budget smartphone gifts for Valentine’s Day

New Delhi: Smartphones are the best gifting options, and what else to offer to your loved one than what keeps him or her connected with you.

So, check out these popular budget smartphones you could chose from:

Lenovo Z2 Plus : The Lenovo Z2 Plus sports a fibre glass frame with a 2.5D curved glass that gives it a refreshing look. The frame also gives it a sturdy feel.

It has a 5-inch display, making it the smallest handset among the flagship Android smartphones. The 1920x1080 resolution produces natural-looking colours on screen. The device's 5-inch display makes it the smallest handset among the flagship Android smartphones. The 13MP rear camera captures good, detailed pictures and so does the front 8MP snapper, be it in bright or low-light conditions.

The rear camera can also shoot 4K videos and front-facing camera can shoot full-HD videos. Slow-motion video can be shot at 120fps, 240fps and 960fps.

The 3,500mAh battery easily ran for a full day over moderate to heavy usage while using a mix of apps including YouTube, social media and games, and can last a day-and-a-half with normal usage.

The Lenovo Z2 Plus(4GB RAM) is priced Rs 17,499 on Flipkart, while the 2GB RAM variant is priced Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 :

Redmi Note 4 comes with a uni-bodied metal design, with a 2.5D Curved glass with slimmer, tapered edge. Visually, the Note 4 ppears to be slimmer than the Note 3.

There is no real difference here between Note 3 and Note 4, with both the smartphones coming with a full HD display of 1920 x 1080 resolution. However, with the 2.5D Curved display, the Note 4 has the small edge here.

The Redmi Note 4 comes with a octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor that clocks at 2.0GHz as compared to Redmi Note 3's Snapdragon 650, 64-bit hexa-core 1.8GHz processor.

The company claims that the Redmi Note 4 will give 25 percent more battery power with this processor.

The device comes in three storage variants of 2GB RAM 32GB, 3GB RAM with 32GB memory and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory.

The phone has a huge 4050mAh battery that gave over a day's life on average usage. Making it a little stronger, the Redmi Note 4 has been loaded with 4100mAh battery which the company claims will give 25 percent power with the processor

The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13MP camera. However, equipped with CMOS censor, it gives a 25 percent larger pixel area than Note 3's, which means a better picture quality.

The 3GB RAM variant is listed at Rs 10,999 on flipkart, while the 4GB RAM variant will cost Rs 12,999 on the site.

Oppo F1s :

The OPPO F1s sports a 5.5-inch screen and is powered by an Octa-core processor backed with 3GB RAM.

It comes with 32GB of internal memory and is backed by 3075mAh battery.

The front-facing fingerprint recognition is able to recognise a fingerprint to unlock the phone in just 0.22 seconds.

The F1s comes with the latest beautification feature called Beautify 4.0. The front camera and the beautification feature together help users click perfect selfies. F1s comes with a huge 16MP front-facing camera.

The OPPO F1s with g4 GB RAM is listed at Rs 18,990 on Flipkart, while teh 32 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 17,990.