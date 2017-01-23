Verification of mobile users: SC gives 2 weeks time to Centre

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday asked Centre to apprise it within 2 weeks about steps to be taken to verify identity of around 5 crore mobile users in country.

The apex court has asked Centre to put in place mechanism to ensure verification of mobile phone subscribers to ward off fraud.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said mobile numbers are now being used for banking purposes also and "You should tell us as to what mechanism you are going to have to scrutinise the identity of mobile users".

SC has also considered the plea that proper verification is required as now mobile SIM cards can be used for banking purposes also.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Lok Niti Foundation which has sought a direction to the Centre to put in place a proper mechanism to check the authenticity of information provided by mobile users.

The verification has become more important in view of the fact that mobile phones are now being used for banking purposes also.

With PTI Inputs