हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex launched in India: Price, availability, launch offers and more

The device features an all-glass design with 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio.

Vivo Nex launched in India: Price, availability, launch offers and more

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo launched its nearly bezel-less smartphone – the Vivo NEX in India on Thursday. The phone has been priced at Rs 44,990.

The device features an all-glass design with 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio and unlike most smartphone makers, Vivo has ditched the "notch" for the device.

The smartphone features a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with 12MP+5MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.

Apart from having a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the Vivo Nex runs Vivo's custom Fun Touch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4000mAh battery. The device supports dual SIM connectivity along with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G.

Availability and launch offers

Vivo Nex will be available online exclusively on Amazon. The pre-booking of the phone will start today and will be shipped from from July 21.

Amazon had earlier said that Prime members will be able to avail the discount of Rs 1,000 along with an extended guarantee if they pre-book the phone.  

Additionally Amazon is offering Rs 5,000 extra off on exchange, assured buyback of Rs 22,495, no cost EMI upto 12 months and one time free screen replacement.

Reliance Jio users will get Rs 1,950 cashback while HDFC bank debit and credit card users will get instant cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchasing the phone.

Tags:
Vivo NexVivo Nex India launchVivo Nex IndiaVivo Nex priceVivo Nex features

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close