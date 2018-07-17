हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivo Nex listed on Amazon ahead of launch, offered with additional Rs 1,000 discount

Only Amazon Prime members will be able to avail the discount of Rs 1,000 along with an extended guarantee if they pre-book the phone.  

New Delhi: As part its Prime Day sale, Amazon has listed Vivo Nex smartphone with an additional Rs 1,000 discount ahead of its release on July 19.

Amazon has not revealed the price of the phone but has a slight bit of a teaser on price, tagging it at Rs 4_,990.

Additionally Amazon is offering Rs 5,000 extra off on exchange, assured buyback, no cost EMI upto 12 months and one time free screen replacement.

Reliance Jio users will also get to avail additional data offer while HDFC bank debit and credit card users will get cashback on purchasing the phone.

Vivo had launched two smartphones in the NEX series in China – NEX A and NEX S. It is widely expected that Vivo would launch its nearly bezel-less smartphone NEX S  in India on July 19.

The device features an all-glass design with 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio and unlike most smartphone makers, Vivo has ditched the "notch" for the device.

The smartphone would feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone would come with 12MP+5MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.

Apart from having a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the Vivo Nex S runs Vivo's custom Fun Touch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

The device supports dual SIM connectivity along with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G.

