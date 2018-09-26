हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivo V9 Pro

Vivo V9 Pro with Snapdragon 660 AIE launched in India: Price, availability and more

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 17,990.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Vivo launched the V9 Pro smartphone with FHD+ display in India on Wednesday.

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 17,990.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor with Aderno 512 GPU. The phone houses 6GB RAM, 64GB memory which is expandable upto 256GB using external SD card. The device sports a 6.3-inch 19:19 FHD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent.

It comes with 16MP AI selfie camera and a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with AI HDR. Running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, the phone FunTouch features 4.0 custom interface at the top. The smartphone packs a 3,260mAh battery.

The company on Tuesday launched V11 Pro in the country for Rs 25,990 earlier this month. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Halo full view display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor. V11 Pro also comes with Vivo's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant "Jovi", Google Lens and Google Assistant to assist users in map navigation, online shopping, travel arrangements, music, video and social media.

 

