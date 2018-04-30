Vivo Y53i with Ultra-HD technology launched in India at Rs 7,990

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Vivo on Monday expanded its Y series of smartphones in the affordable range by launching the Y53i.

The device with Ultra-HD technology and face access feature has been launched at Rs 7,990.

Vivo Y53i features a 5-inch display with face access feature akin to the iPhone X. The phoneis powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM. The phone has 16GB memory which is expandable up to 256GB.

The device houses 8MP rear camera with Ultra HD technology that helps shoot several consecutive images and combines them to render clear and detailed photos with a resolution of up to 32MP. It has a 5MP front shooter and a 2500mAh battery. The smart eye protection feature in the smartphone filters out blue light to prevent eye strain while the App clone function to make multitasking easier.

The budget device also has "Screen Flash" feature that claims to provide detailed selfies even in low-light conditions.

The smartphone will be available in crown gold and matte black colours across all offline stores.