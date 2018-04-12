Vivo Y71 launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has quietly unveiled the Y71 in India, media reports have said.

As per 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y71 is reportedly the company's first Y-series smartphone to sport a 18:9 display. The smartphone has dropped fingerprint sensor and rather comes with Face Unlock.

Reports further said that the phone will be available for purchase in retail stores across India at Rs 10,999.

Among the other specifications, the smartphone features a 5.99-inch screen with HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core, processor, 3GB of RAM with 16GB expandable storage. The phone houses 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera and a mammoth 3,360mAh battery.

Vivo last month launched the V9 for Rs 22,990 in India. This is the company's first flagship device in India with dual rear cameras.

The cameras come with 16MP+5MP sensors, 19:9 "FullView" display 2.0, and have the highest screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Vivo V9's rear camera offers features such as ultra HD, slo-mo, live photos, retina flash, and Augmented Reality (AR) stickers. The device sports a 24MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The bezels on the smartphone measure 1.75-mm so that a 6.3-inch display could be accommodated in a traditional 5.5-inch body, the company added.

Vivo V9 also comes with "Game Mode" that would allow users to block all messages, calls, and alerts during gaming sessions.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage and is fuelled by a 3,260 mAh battery.

The smartphone is available in champagne gold, and pearl black colours.

With IANS Inputs