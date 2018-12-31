Whatsapp will no longer work on these phones from tomorrow

New Delhi: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will withdraw support from certain platforms from January 1.

WhatsApp has said that it will not work on `Nokia S40` after December 31. Also, Android OS version 2.3.7 and older; iOS 7 and older will also stop functioning after February 1, 2020.

Phones that run on iOS 7 include iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S. A google statistics had indicated that as of September 2018, only 0.3% of all Android devices accessing Google Play run Gingerbread. Hence phones older than 5 years are most unlikely to run on this OS.

WhatsApp had earlier written in a blog, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp."

"Once you have one of these devices, simply install WhatsApp and verify your phone number on the new device. Keep in mind that WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time," it added.

The following platforms are no longer supported:

Android versions older than 2.3.3

Windows Phone 7

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

Nokia Symbian S60

WhatsApp currently provides support for and recommend using the following devices:

Android running OS 4.0+

iPhone running iOS 8+

Windows Phone 8.1+

JioPhone

JioPhone 2

WhatsApp said that there is currently no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, it will provide the option to send your chat history attached to an email.