Why is Nokia 6 with 4GB RAM selling like hot cake? When will it hit Indian stores?

New Delhi: Ever since its launch on January 9, HMD's first Nokia-branded smartphone Nokia 6 has been selling like hot cakes in China, with some even guessing it to be a flash sale.

However, HMD has cleared the air about the phone's sale stating that it has not been able to keep up with the demand and consequent supply.

The Nokia 6 is exclusively available in China through JD.com. The retailer has put the phone on sale several times. The phone sold out immediately because JD didn't have enough supply, leading several assumptions that it could be a flash sale.

“Actually we have been updating the inventory on JD.com more than 3 times but those were usually gone within minutes or hours, so that’s why you have the impression that we were doing flash sales. We will keep supply to JD for sure and now the Chinese New Year holiday is mostly over and everybody’s back for work, you can expect more supplies in the coming days and weeks,” HMD wrote.

Nokia fans in India are hugely anticipating the launch of the phone in India. But since the phone is now available only on JD which does not deliver outside China, hopes are dim about the phone's launch in India anytime soon.

The Nokia 6 comes with a A 5.5-inch in-cell full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem coupled with 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 64 GB on internal storage which can be further expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, Google's latest operating system.

As for camera, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF along with an 8 megapixel front snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies or video calling.

The phone is powered by 3,000mAh battery, and the sound output is powered by Dolby Atmos.