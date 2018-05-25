Why is Xiaomi skipping Mi 7 for Mi 8? The teaser has an answer

New Delhi: Xiaomi's decision to skip the Mi 7 for Mi 8 for its anniversary launch has left a lot of gadget enthusiasts scratching their heads. However, the latest teaser by the chinese handset manufacturer seems to be answering some queries.

Xiaomi has released a latest teaser denoting a huge number 7. The company says that since the Mi 8 exceeds all expectations, the company has decided to call the upcoming flagship "Mi 8" and and not "Mi 7".

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 8 as part of its 8th year anniversary offering. The phone will be launched at an event in Shenzhen on May 31, the company has confirmed.

Xiaomi spokesperson Donovan Sung tweeted:

Mi Fans, amazing news! To celebrate our 8th year anniversary, we'll be launching Mi 8 at our annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31. Stay tuned for more details!#Xiaomi #Mi8 #flagship #launch #shenzhen pic.twitter.com/O7Lh3MJAqw — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) May 22, 2018

Rumour mills seem to be working extra time to bring in expected specs of the upcoming phone. As per reports, Xiaomi Mi 8 may come with a notch design –something all popular brands are doing these days.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and a fingerprint sensor.

Other features planned for the Chinese Android manufacturer's flagship include, a 3D facial recognition unlocking feature and a 4,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging, as per a Verge report.

The company said its revenue was 114.62 billion yuan ($18 billion) in 2017, up 67.5 percent against 2016. It also said it made a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan versus a profit of 491.6 million yuan in 2016.

Operating profit for 2017 was 12.22 billion yuan, up from 3.79 billion yuan a year ago.

Alongside smartphones, Xiaomi makes dozens of internet-connected home appliances and gadgets, including scooters, air purifiers and rice cookers, although it derives most of its profits from internet services.