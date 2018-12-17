हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
72-lakh #nophoneforayear

Win $100,000 if you can ditch your smartphone for a year

Participants of the contest can however use a1996-era cellular telephone.

Win $100,000 if you can ditch your smartphone for a year

New Delhi: How long can you stay without your smartphone? A day, two or more? If you can survive for a year without using your smartphone, you can win $100,000 (approximately Rs 72-lakh), Vitaminwater – a Coca-Cola company, has announced.

Here's how you can enter for the contest

Vitaminwater in its website said that you will have to post a photo to “Twitter or Instagram telling vitaminwater why you need a break from your smartphone. what would you do with all that time? go wild, be out there, and wow us. make sure to include hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.”

The company, laying down its terms and condition said that you may not use any smartphone for 365 days.

“This means you may not physically operate, caress, hug or otherwise be physically affectionate with anyone’s smartphone,” it added.

“If you’re lying in bed and miss your phone, do not attempt to sneak a midnight scroll…just close your eyes and dream about vitaminwater. That’s what we do. every night. and sometimes at the office,” the company said.

Participants of the contest can however use a1996-era cellular telephone that may be used for communication during the contract time period, including a monthly phone plan accompanying the phone, and the opportunity to enter into a contract not to use a smartphone for 365 consecutive days.

Contestants can not use smartphone or tablet use, including using another smartphone or tablet. However, Laptops and desktop computers can be used. Voice-activated devices that are not smartphones are like Google home or Amazon echo will also be allowed.

Tags:
72-lakh #nophoneforayear#nophoneforayear contestVitaminWaterVitaminwater one year no phone

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close