Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces permanent discount of Rs 1,000 on 5 phone variants

New Delhi: Elated by the company's success in India's smartphone market, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday announced permanent rate cut for five of its handsets in the country.

After the discount, Xiaomi is offering the Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) at Rs 15,999, Mi A2 (6GB+128GB) at Rs 18,999, Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) at Rs 11,999, Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) at Rs 13,999 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB) at Rs 15,999.

Yesterday, the International Data Corporation (IDC) declared that the company was the market leader in the third quarter of 2018 in the country.

Xiaomi had tweeted:

According to the IDC report, the Chinese handset maker shipped 11.7 million units and became the top brand in the Indian market with 27.3 per cent share in the third quarter this year.

This is the first time when the smartphone market is at par with the feature phone market, each contributing 50 per cent to the overall mobile phone market.
Among the series of announcements, Xiaomi has also announced that it it is bringing its much anticipated Redmi Note 6 Pro to India on November 22.

The phone was globally unveiled in Thailand in September this year. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro, has been priced at THB 6,990 (Approximately Rs 15,700).

The phone, a successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, comes with  6.26-inch FHD+  screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour. Redmi Note 6 Pro houses a dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a dual 20MP + 2MP front shooter.

