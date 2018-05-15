Xiaomi launching new smartphone on June 7, will it be Redmi S2?

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has shared a teaser regarding the launch of an upcoming smartphone with fingerprint scanner on its Facebook page, fuelling speculation that the company might be all set to launch its recently launched Redmi S2 in the country.

The Xiaomi teaser says that the phone will be coming to India on June 7. Some media reports however say that the upcoming phone Redmi S2 may be sold in India as the Redmi Y2, though these are just initial reports.

It may be recalled that the Redmi S2 was launched in China this month. The Redmi S2 will come in two variants --one with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone will have three color options –Rose Gold, Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver.

The 3GB+32GB Redmi S2 has been priced at CNY999 (Approximately Rs 10,500), while the 4GB+64GB will come at CNY1,299 (Approximately Rs 13,500).

Here are the specs of the Redmi S2

5.99-inch display

Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 OS

Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz

Adreno 506 GPU graphics

Fingerprint scanner

16-megapixel front camera

Dual rear camera with 12 MP + 5 MP

256GB expandable memory

3080mAh battery

Xiaomi maintained its lead with 30.3 percent market share in India, with Samsung at second place with 25.1 percent share, the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Xiaomi increased its share of total online shipments from 32 percent a year ago to 53 percent in Q1. Xiaomi maintained its lead in the market for second quarter in a row with further expansion in the offline channel and popularity of its models such as Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5.