हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite: India availability, price, specs and more

Mi A2 features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full Screen Display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite: India availability, price, specs and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has launched the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite smartphones at an event in Spain.

The Mi A2 will come to India on August 8. Company's global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted:

From Jain's tweet, it can not be confirmed whether Xiaomi is bringing  Mi A2 Lite in India on the same day.

Specs

Mi A2 features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full Screen Display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Mi A2 sports 12MP+20MP rear AI dual camera and 20MP front camera. Mi A2 users can manually select the 20MP or 12MP rear camera according to environment lighting. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with the powerful Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE).

Mi A2 Lite on the other hand has 12MP+5MP rear AI dual camera and 4,000mAh battery. It features a 5.84-inch screen with full-HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Mi A2 comes in three variants -- 4GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB while the Mi A2 Lite will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Both the phone run on Android One.

Price

The base variant of Xiaomi Mi A2 has been priced at €249 (Rs 20,000 approximately)  and goes upto €349 (Rs 28,100 approximately) for the top model.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite on the other hand starts at €179 (Rs 14,500 approximately), while the 4GB + 64GB model has been priced at €229 (Rs 18,500 approximately).

Tags:
Xiaomi Mi A2Xiaomi A2 LiteXiaomi Mi A2 India availabilityXiaomi Mi A2 Lite India availability

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close