Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India: Specs, price and availability

The pre-order for the device will starts on Thursday at 12 noon on both mi.com and Amazon.in.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 in India on Wednesday.

The Mi A2 made its global debut at an event in Spain last month. Running Android One, the Mi A2 debuted in three variants globally –4GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

The 4GB+64GB variant of the MiA2 will be available at Rs 16,999. Xiaomi has said that the phone's 6GB+128GB variant is coming soon to India. There is no word on  4GB+32GB variant though.

The pre-order for the device will start on Thursday at 12 noon on both mi.com and Amazon.in. The first sale of MiA 2 will start onn August 16 at 12 noon on both the online platform.

As part of the launch offer, Reliance Jio users will get Rs 2200 instant cashback and up to 4.5 TB free data.

The phone features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full Screen Display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Mi A2 sports 12MP+20MP rear AI dual camera and 20MP front camera. Mi A2 users can manually select the 20MP or 12MP rear camera according to environment lighting. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with the powerful Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE).

Xiaomi said that all the units sold in India of  Mi A2 will be made in India. “Our component supplier Holitech Technology has signed an MOU with Andhra Pradesh government to start local manufacturing of 5 components in India,” it said.

