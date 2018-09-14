हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Mi A2 open sale

Xiaomi Mi A2 now available for open sale in India: All you need to know

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 instant cash back and upto 4.5 TB 4G data free on Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 now available for open sale in India: All you need to know

New Delhi: In what could bring further cheers for Xiaomi fans, the company has said that it will now put the Mi A2 for open sale in India. This means that buyers will no more be required to wait for the phone to come up for flash sale. Many Xiaomi fans had to wait for the flash sale and were not always lucky to get their hands on it because of limited availability.

The Mi A2 was launched in India last month. Running Android One, the Mi A2 debuted in three variants globally –4GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The 4GB+64GB variant of the MiA2 is available at Rs 16,999.

Though Xiaomi had said that the phone's 6GB+128GB variant is coming soon to India during its launch, there is no word on the variant. Also there is no notification on 4GB+32GB variant.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 instant cash back and upto 4.5 TB 4G data free on Mi A2.

The phone features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full Screen Display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Mi A2 sports 12MP+20MP rear AI dual camera and 20MP front camera. Mi A2 users can manually select the 20MP or 12MP rear camera according to environment lighting. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with the powerful Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE).

Xiaomi had said that all the units sold in India of  Mi A2 will be made in India. “Our component supplier Holitech Technology has signed an MOU with Andhra Pradesh government to start local manufacturing of 5 components in India,” it had said.

 

