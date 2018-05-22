Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets Rs 3,000 price cut on Flipkart

New Delhi: Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 has got a premanent price cut of Rs 3000 on Flipkart. Launched in India last year, the Mi Mix 2 is now available at Rs 29,999.

Company's global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted:

Mi fans! The world's most beautiful smartphone #MiMIX2 is now available at ₹29,999 on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, Mi Home & @Flipkart. When are you getting yours?

Visit here - https://t.co/vhsuazH4RC pic.twitter.com/RTPKYIWO9p — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 21, 2018

Mi Mix 2 has 5.99-inch, full-screen, edge-to-edge display with 18:9 ratio for better visual experience, hidden custom-designed earpiece and ultrasonic proximity sensor.

The device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, Adreno 540 GPU for gaming, 6GB RAM and 128GB on board memory and 3,400mAh battery.

Mi MIX 2 comes with dual-SIM connectivity and USB Type-C for charging and data sharing.

The device houses 12MP rear camera with dual flash and four-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to reduce jerks while shooting a video when the camera is in motion, and houses Sony IMX386 sensor.

The device with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for protection has 43 connectivity band support that can work in 226 regions globally.