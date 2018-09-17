Xiaomi Poco F1 now available for open sale in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi's recently launched Poco F1 (6GB+128GB variant) will now be available for open sale in India.

This means that buyers will no more be required to wait for the phone to come up for flash sale. Many Xiaomi fans had to wait for the flash sale and were not always lucky to get their hands on it because of limited availability.

Reliance Jio is offering instant benefits of up to Rs 8,000 [Rs 2,400 Instant Jio cashback & up to Rs 5,600 Instant Discount on Flights & Hotels from Makemytrip.com] and up to 6 TB Jio 4G Data. Users can also avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Poco phone, a Xiaomi sub-brand, had launched the F1 smartphone in India last month. Poco will use Xiaomi's 6 manufacturing facilities to locally manufacture Poco F1 and achieve aggressive pricing.

Variants and prices

Poco F1 (6GB+64GB) – Rs 20,999

Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) – Rs 23,999

Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) – Rs 28,999

Poco F1 Armoured Edition (8GB+256GB) – Rs 29,999

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch 18.7:9 edge to edge display featiromg Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8 GHz with AIE 845 GPU.

The device has 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera with dual pixel autofocus and a large 1.4μm pixel sensor in the primary lens. It has 20MP high-res sensor coupled with 2μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel) front shooter with AI Beautify 4.0.

The phone houses a mammoth 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone runs MIUI. It is equipped with an infrared light sensor and infrared camera, face unlocking is instant and secure even in the dark.