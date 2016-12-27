Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime Flipkart sale today at 12:00 noon

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Flipkart is bringing back the successful Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime smartphones on sale and has announced the dates too.

Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime will be up for open sales on Flipkart on Wednesday (December 28) at 12:00 noon.

Being an open sale, there won't be any need for registration to buy the products.

However, having said that, the open sales are as quick as the flash sales with the products sold off in few seconds to minutes time. So, customers will have to log into Flipkart and participate in the quickest finger time to buy the products.

All the three colour variants – gold, silver and grey - of both the devices will be available on Flipkart for the sales.

As for the specifications of the devices, the Redmi 3S is a 2GB/16GB variant priced at Rs 6,999 while the Redmi 3S Prime is a 3GB/32GB variant priced at Rs 8,999.

Both the devies come with a 5-inch HD display and a metal body, 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

They also come with a hydrid card slot where one of the slots can be used to expand the memory up to 128GB.

The smartphones pack 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 5MP front camera and houses 4100mAh battery.