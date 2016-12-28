Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime sold out on Flipkart instantly; next sale on December 30

New Delhi: The craze around Xiaomi's Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime was fully witnessed on Wednesday when it sold out instantly on e-commerce site Flipkart.

Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime were available for open sales on Flipkart. Being on open sale, customer are not required for registration to buy the products.

The next round of open sale has been now scheduled for December 30 at 12:00 noon..

All the three colour variants – gold, silver and grey - of both the devices will be available on Flipkart for the sales.

As for the specifications of the devices, the Redmi 3S is a 2GB/16GB variant priced at Rs 6,999.

The Redmi 3S Prime is a 3GB/32GB variant priced at Rs 8,999.

Both the devies come with a 5-inch HD display and a metal body, 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

They also come with a hydrid card slot where one of the slots can be used to expand the memory up to 128GB.

The smartphones pack 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 5MP front camera and houses 4100mAh battery.