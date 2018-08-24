हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A pre-order sale today: All you need to know

New Delhi: Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available for pre-order sale in India on Friday. The pre-order sale will kick off at 12 pm at the company's official website mi.com

The pre-order sale is a bit different from flash sale, because here customers will not have the option to choose cash on delivery. People looking to buy the Redmi 5A via pre-order sale will have to make the entire payment while booking it. The number of units available during the sale will be the same as flash sale though.

The Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish, and will be available in three colours –Dark grey, Gold and Rose gold.

The device is a successor to the hugely-popular Redmi 4A. 2GB RAM + 16GB storage is available at Rs 5,999 while 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is riced at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 5A has a 5-inch fully-laminated HD display. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor,  the phone comes with a 2+1 card slot that supports simultaneous use of two 4G nano SIM cards and a microSD card up to 128GB.

It comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for fast focusing and an f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 5MP front selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and smart & pro beautify mode.

Redmi 5A boasts a 3000mAh mammoth battery, offering up to 8 days of standby time.

The phone also comes with an IR blaster. You can use this to operate your AC, TV, Set-top box and many more devices.

 

