हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Redmi Y2 up for sale today: All you want to know

The sale for both the phone will kick off at 12pm.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Redmi Y2 up for sale today: All you want to know
Image: Xiaomi Redmi 5A

New Delhi: Xiaomi's two smartphones –Redmi 5A and Redmi Y2 will be up for sale online on Monday.

While the Redmi 5A sale will be hosted on Flipkart, the Redmi Y2 can be booked through Xiaomi's website. The sale for both the phone will kick off at 12pm.

Redmi 5A

The Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish, and will be available in three colours –Dark grey, Gold and Rose gold.

The device is a successor to the hugely-popular Redmi 4A. 2GB RAM + 16GB storage is available at Rs 5,999 while 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is riced at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 5A has a 5-inch fully-laminated HD display. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor,  the phone comes with a 2+1 card slot that supports simultaneous use of two 4G nano SIM cards and a microSD card up to 128GB.

It comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for fast focusing and an f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 5MP front selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and smart & pro beautify mode.

Redmi 5A boasts a 3000mAh mammoth battery, offering up to 8 days of standby time.

The phone also comes with an IR blaster. You can use this to operate your AC, TV, Set-top box and many more devices.

Redmi Y2

The phone was launched India in June at starting price of Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Y2 features a 5.99 inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. It includes an artificial intelligence enabled front camera among other features.

Powered by a Snapdragon 625 14nm processor the phone has face unlock features, MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo and a 3080mAh battery. Based on 14nm FinFET technology, SD 625 helps Redmi Y2 achieve 37 percent faster performance over last year's Redmi Y1, Xiaomi said.

Price and variants

3GB + 32 GB = Priced at Rs 9,999

4GB + 64 GB = Priced at Rs 12,999

Tags:
Xiaomi Redmi 5ARedmi Y2FlipkartXiaomi Redmi 5A online saleRedmi Y2 online sale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close