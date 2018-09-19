हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on first flash sale in India today

Redmi 6A will come at starting price of at Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on first flash sale in India today

New Delhi: Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi 6A will go on its first flash sale in India on Wednesday. The device would be available on Mi.com and Amazon, at 12 pm.

The Chinese handset maker refreshed its budget Redmi series last month by launching the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro.

Redmi 6A, the successor to Redmi 5A, comes with 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen display with an HD+ resolution. It sports Helio A22 chip and a 13MP rear camera. Redmi 6A (2GB RAM + 16GB storage) variant has been launched at Rs 5,999 while 2GB RAM + 32GB storage costs Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 Pro has already undergone two flash sales in India. Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and has an AI dual camera along with 4,000mAh battery to deliver a two-day battery life, the company claimed. Redmi 6 Pro with AI dual camera and two-day battery. The device has 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and 19:9 full screen display with FHD+ resolution.

Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant comes at Rs 7,999 and 3GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage version at Rs 9,499. The device will be available at this introductory price for two months, the company had said in a statement.

Redmi 6 sports Helio P22 chipset with 12nm processor, which consumes about 48 per cent lesser power than comparable 28nm chipsets. Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen HD+ display. It has a polycarbonate back panel with the feel of brushed metal surface and has an arc design.

With IANS Inputs

