Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 voted 'Phone of the Year 2016'

New Delhi: This news sure comes as a matter of pride for all Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone users as the device has added another feather to its cap.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 has been voted as the 'Phone of the Year 2016' by users at the 91mobiles Awards 2016.

Of the total 30,863 votes, the Redmi Note 3 recieved a whopping 6,755 votes (21.8 percent) to be declared the 'Phone of the Year 2016' beating OnePlus 3/3T siblings to second place.

Announcing the award, 91mobiles tweeted, "91mobiles Awards 2016: And the users’ choice for the Phone of the Year 2016 is…"

91mobiles Awards 2016: And the users' choice for the Phone of the Year 2016 is…

Mi India retweeted 91mobiles tweeted stating “Thank you @91mobiles and all our Mi fans for your support! This year is gonna be even better! #RiseToPower” (sic)

Thank you @91mobiles and all our Mi fans for your support! This year is gonna be even better! #RiseToPower

The most popular budget smartphone of the year, the Redmi Note 3 was in July 2016 declared India's favourite smartphone on Antutu, the popular mobile benchmarking app, with 12.7 percent votes.

Later in September, the Redmi Note 3 was also declared as the highest selling smartphone in India with 2.3 million units sold since its launch in March 2016, i.e. 1 Redmi Note 3 in every 7 seconds.

The company also claimed that one unit in every 9 smartphones shipped online is a Redmi Note 3.