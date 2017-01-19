Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launched in India; price starts Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi on Thursday launched the much anticipated smartphone the Redmi Note 4 in India.

The phone comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The price will vary depending on the variants of the phone.

Here are the price details along with the variants.

2GB +32GB = Rs 9999

3GB +32GB = Rs 10,999

4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,999

Redmi Note 4 is also part of the “Make in India” initiative with most units proudly made right here in India. The phone ships with MIUI 8.

Here is a quick view of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specs:

Redmi Note 4 supports 4G Dual SIM. When two SIM cards are used simultaneously, the primary SIM can support 4G+/ 4G / 3G / 2G calls and data while the secondary SIM can support 3G calls only.

Redmi Note 4 ships with full LTE band support, and of course also VoLTE out of the box. Including band 5, which is basically essential for indoor VoLTE calls.

Every Mi phone ships with an IR sensor, and the Mi Remote app, which supports hundreds of home appliance models. The infrared remote function is compatible with thousands of TVs,set-top boxes, air conditioners, speakers and more.