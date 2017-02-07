Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime - here are the next sales dates!

New Delhi: Once again, the Chinese conglomerate Xiaomi is all set to put up its latest device, the Redmi Note 4 for sale along with the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the latest offering from the company, is set to go on sale on Wednesday (February 8) on the company's website Mi.com at 12:00 noon.

Though a flash sale, no prior registration will be required for customers to purchase the device.

Moreover, the company will also put up its Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime for sale. However, this sale will take place on Friday (February 10) on ecommerce site Flipkart (Not Mi.com) at 12:00 noon too.

As for Redmi Note 4, all the three variants, viz. 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, will be up for flash sale.

As for price, the 2GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB variant at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB varian at Rs 12,999 only.

On the other hand, the Redmi 3S is priced at Rs 6,999 while the Redmi 3S Prime is priced at Rs 8,999.